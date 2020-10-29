882 Shares in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Bought by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 106.0% in the second quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,798 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 488.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $726,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.45.

