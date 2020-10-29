3,091 Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,213,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 391,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after acquiring an additional 220,599 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,716,000 after acquiring an additional 357,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after acquiring an additional 216,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,748 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TEL opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.57.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

