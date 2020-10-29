30,300 Shares in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) Bought by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yeti by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Yeti by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 183,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after buying an additional 10,466 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yeti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yeti by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.00. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yeti from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

In other Yeti news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $328,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,204 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,404 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

