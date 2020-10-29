2U Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TWOU)

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 3,748 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,972 call options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWOU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 2U in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of 2U by 18,081.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198,900 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter valued at $66,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, analysts predict that 2U will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

