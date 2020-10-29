19,550 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 35,376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 178,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,873,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

ILPT opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.35.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

