140166 Increases Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $95.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price increased by 140166 from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. 140166 currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $76.40 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $94.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.95.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $5,906,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $11,871,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,004,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 458,635 shares of company stock valued at $36,704,596. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMD. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,022,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $46,501,000 after buying an additional 521,200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

