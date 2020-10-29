11,683 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE OMC opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.