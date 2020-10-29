1,167 Shares in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 130.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 77.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.79.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $285.80 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.76 and a 200 day moving average of $273.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.