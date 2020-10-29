111 (NASDAQ:YI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of 111 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of YI stock opened at $6.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.72. 111 has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.87 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $229.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of 111 in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in 111 during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in 111 by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 55,096 shares in the last quarter. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 111

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

