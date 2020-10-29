11,096 Shares in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

NKTX stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Nkarta Inc has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.11.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($6.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($4.31). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nkarta Inc will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKTX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Nkarta Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ:NKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.