-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). Oxford Immunotec Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oxford Immunotec Global.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%.

OXFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 169.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 81.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 54,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 38.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,531,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.46 million, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.68. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform that measures marker-specific cellular (T cells) responses at a single cell level and inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Immunotec Global (OXFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.