Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Zscaler to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

ZS opened at $148.64 on Monday. Zscaler has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $163.80. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.48.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.67 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $3,152,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,850,110.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $892,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,445 shares of company stock worth $37,438,197. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

