Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Trading 10.2% Higher

Zedge Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE)’s share price traded up 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 1,634,304 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 255,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08.

Zedge, Inc provides content discovery and creation platform for smartphones worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

