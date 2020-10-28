Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Buy

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.22.

NYSE EGP opened at $133.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties has a 52-week low of $83.40 and a 52-week high of $148.27.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,842,076.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares in the company, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,536 shares of company stock worth $472,320. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

