Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Buy

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $102.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.33.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $88.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $97.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.07 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $135,295.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

