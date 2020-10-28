Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to “Strong-Buy”

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

BCOV has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brightcove from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $13.44 on Monday. Brightcove has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $529.72 million, a PE ratio of -36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $49.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the second quarter worth $762,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 169.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 62.8% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 140,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

