Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) to Buy

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.45, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ADC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $56.59.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,405,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,366,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,405,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

