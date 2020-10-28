Zacks Investment Research Upgrades A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) to “Buy”

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $225.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $7.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $286,321.88. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,321.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $193,891.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

