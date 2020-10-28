Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Hold

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEA opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 213.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,750 shares of company stock worth $1,274,575 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth $126,952,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 686,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 152.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 459,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 277,162 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

