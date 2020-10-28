Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 860,700 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 423,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

