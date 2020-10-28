Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Ocular Therapeutix reported earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.33). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 1,416.43%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCUL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 43.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,007,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after buying an additional 907,320 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 16.8% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 5,984,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,848,000 after buying an additional 860,700 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth $5,998,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% during the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,055,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,126,000 after buying an additional 497,041 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.3% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 679,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 423,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.89.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.