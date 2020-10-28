Zacks: Brokerages Expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MobileIron’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MobileIron will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MobileIron.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. MobileIron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

MOBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded MobileIron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

In related news, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,682.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of MobileIron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $733,194.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,507,010.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in MobileIron during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MobileIron during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in MobileIron by 20.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MobileIron by 48.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,129,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 692,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in MobileIron by 209.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 165,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 112,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOBL opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $820.53 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51. MobileIron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

