Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE MTX opened at $55.83 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading 

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.