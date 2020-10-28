Zacks: Brokerages Expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will report earnings per share of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.86. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.52 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTX shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

NYSE MTX opened at $55.83 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 496,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 39,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

