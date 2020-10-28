Zacks: Brokerages Expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Earnings of -$2.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) will post earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.04) to ($2.42). Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted earnings of ($2.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of ($11.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($12.45) to ($11.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($8.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.55) to ($7.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.78) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.35) earnings per share.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.55.

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs acquired 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.25 per share, for a total transaction of $196,828.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,511,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,832,326.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 24,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,952,260.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,559,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,376,524.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,283 over the last ninety days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 104.5% during the second quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,750,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 339,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 306,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

