Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $232.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of AdaptHealth stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $29.61. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 129.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

