Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) will announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $1.36. NICE reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $6.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.14 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. NICE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NICE from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NICE from $262.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $230.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $110.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NICE by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in NICE in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC bought a new position in NICE in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

