Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.44 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.37). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.80). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

KRYS stock opened at $48.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.24 million, a PE ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 1.09. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $33.08 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $738,577.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 72.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

