Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.39. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.95 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 25.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 12.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIR stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.71. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $46.79.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.