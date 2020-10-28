Zacks: Analysts Expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.10). Viasat posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viasat.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $530.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.96 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Viasat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,718.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Viasat has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $77.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Viasat during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Viasat by 24.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Viasat by 303.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

