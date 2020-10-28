Zacks: Analysts Expect Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neenah’s earnings. Neenah posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 81.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Neenah will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.98 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neenah.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti raised Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neenah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NP opened at $37.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $627.56 million, a PE ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Neenah has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,508.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Neenah by 154.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Neenah by 20.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Neenah by 95.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 79,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Neenah

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

