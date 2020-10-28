Zacks: Analysts Expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11.

MNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR opened at $4.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 million and a P/E ratio of -10.93. The company has a current ratio of 22.22, a quick ratio of 22.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $48.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

