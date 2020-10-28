Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Utz Brands posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTZ. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

NYSE:UTZ opened at $17.51 on Friday. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $19.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Utz Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,910,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,425,000. Finally, Continental Grain Co. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

