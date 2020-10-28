Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.20). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.31 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 3.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Barclays raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $880.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $49,507,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 90.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

