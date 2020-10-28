Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). CSI Compressco reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CSI Compressco.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.11. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 62.32%. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSI Compressco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.83. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -10.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 28.9% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 733,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 164,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,320 shares in the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed engineered compressor packages; and sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other components manufactured by third-party suppliers, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSI Compressco (CCLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.