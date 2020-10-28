Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (YRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

YRI opened at C$7.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.39. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.11 and a 1-year high of C$9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.53. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.88.

In related news, Director Alexander John Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total value of C$61,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,648. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.36, for a total transaction of C$100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$704,137.72. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,600 shares of company stock valued at $624,228.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YRI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Yamana Gold Inc. (YRI.TO)

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

