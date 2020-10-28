Xylem (XYL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Xylem has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts expect Xylem to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $93.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 6,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $515,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,941.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $3,657,008. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

