XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. During the last seven days, XRP has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, RippleFox, Bitstamp and Bitbns. XRP has a total market capitalization of $11.35 billion and $2.47 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00229316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00033255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.01285208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000595 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 209.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00121494 BTC.

XRP Coin Profile

XRP launched on February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,865,700 coins and its circulating supply is 45,266,091,298 coins. XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

Buying and Selling XRP

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Coinsuper, Huobi, Cryptomate, OKEx, Gate.io, Coinone, Kuna, Tripe Dice Exchange, DragonEX, BitBay, B2BX, Vebitcoin, Coinsquare, Indodax, BitMarket, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Liquid, C2CX, Poloniex, Coinbe, Kraken, BX Thailand, CEX.IO, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Coinhub, Coinrail, Exrates, Ripple China, Bitlish, FCoin, Binance, Coindeal, RippleFox, Koineks, Bitbank, MBAex, BitFlip, Koinex, Bits Blockchain, Bitsane, CoinBene, Covesting, Bitinka, Cryptohub, Braziliex, Bitso, Fatbtc, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Ovis, BtcTurk, Korbit, Bitfinex, LiteBit.eu, OpenLedger DEX, WazirX, LakeBTC, CoinEgg, Zebpay, Bitstamp, BCEX, ABCC, BTC Trade UA, Stellarport, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), HitBTC, GOPAX, Independent Reserve, Bittrex, BTC Markets, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Gatehub, Upbit and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

