Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (CVE:XBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. TD Securities set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, M Partners cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In other Xebec Adsorption news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total transaction of C$411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,233,000.

XBC stock opened at C$5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.77. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million and a PE ratio of -428.33.

Xebec Adsorption (CVE:XBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.74 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas purification, generation, and filtration solutions for the natural gas, field gas, biogas/renewable natural gas, helium, hydrogen, nitrogen, and oxygen markets. It operates through three segments: Clean Technology, Industrial Compressed Air and Gas Treatment, and Oil and Gas.

