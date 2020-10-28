Xcel Energy (XEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.73-2.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.73-2.83 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $74.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

XEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

