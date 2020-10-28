WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target Increased to $36.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS opened at $30.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,403,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,281,000 after acquiring an additional 404,163 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,484.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 297,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,546,000 after buying an additional 278,981 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 875,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,127,000 after buying an additional 196,980 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,640,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.