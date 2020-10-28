WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for WSFS Financial in a report issued on Monday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 22,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

