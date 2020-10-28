WP Carey (WPC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WP Carey to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. WP Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.044 per share. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.60%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WP Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.