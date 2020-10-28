World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance stock opened at $95.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. World Acceptance has a one year low of $43.16 and a one year high of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $705.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.29. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason E. Childers sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $166,236.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock worth $750,808. Company insiders own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.