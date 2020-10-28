Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.46% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WWW. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.91.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of WWW stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.