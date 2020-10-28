WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 345.5% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 31.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 19.9% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 122.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 26,914 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRE opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $27.03.

