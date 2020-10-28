Wintrust Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.87. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

WTFC stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $71.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 356,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 145,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 40,861.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 40,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 40,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

