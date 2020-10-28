William Sumas Sells 929 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $21,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 21st, William Sumas sold 703 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $16,548.62.

On Tuesday, October 13th, William Sumas sold 1,500 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $37,725.00.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.06. Village Super Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.80.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $501.48 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.38%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th.

VLGEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Village Super Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 28.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

