William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:YETI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yeti from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Yeti from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Yeti from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

NYSE:YETI opened at $53.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Yeti has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yeti will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,828 shares in the company, valued at $20,077,473.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $1,008,064.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,904. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,789,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,665 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,604,000 after purchasing an additional 769,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Yeti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,159,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

