William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Watsco in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

WSO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $227.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 99.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

