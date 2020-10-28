William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlas Copco in a report issued on Thursday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 14.71%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATLKY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded Atlas Copco to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.65. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

