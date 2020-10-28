Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,769 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.